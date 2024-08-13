Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Shares Gap Up to $84.72

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.72, but opened at $87.37. Sony Group shares last traded at $88.52, with a volume of 106,132 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Sony Group shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sony Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

