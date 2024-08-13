SOLVE Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.45 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, SOLVE has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $8.45 million and $2.47 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000897 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

