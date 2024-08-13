Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading 1.6% Higher

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $125.00 and last traded at $125.00. Approximately 473,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,359,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.03.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 757,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,896,852.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 534,178 shares of company stock valued at $66,520,575 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 41.5% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 974,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,651,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

