Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.10.

Shares of SNAP opened at $9.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Snap has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $59,921.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $59,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,375,078 shares of company stock valued at $13,535,629. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 214,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,044,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

