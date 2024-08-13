Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Up 239.2% in July

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 239.2% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

Smart Powerr stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,543. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $7.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

Further Reading

