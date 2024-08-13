SingularityNET (AGIX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $457.98 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $457.98 million and approximately $260,315.85 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.36373416 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $285,088.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

