Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Short Interest Up 194.7% in July

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, a growth of 194.7% from the July 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Silo Pharma Trading Up 0.8 %

SILO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.30. 81,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,977. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. Silo Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Get Silo Pharma alerts:

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Silo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 51.75% and a negative net margin of 4,992.30%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Silo Pharma Company Profile

Silo Pharma. Inc, a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, develops traditional therapeutics and psychedelic medicine. Its lead program includes SPC-15, an intranasal drug targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and stress-induced anxiety disorders; and SP-26, a ketamine-based loaded implant indicated for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.