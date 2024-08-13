Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.7% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

PM traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.09. 4,573,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,143. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.27. The stock has a market cap of $180.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $119.06.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

