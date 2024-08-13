Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Invests $269,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.4 %

CRM stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.44. 3,679,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,677,120. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $243.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at $13,072,660.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $352,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $29,585,731.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,242 shares of company stock worth $57,182,651 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

