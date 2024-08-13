Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 2,855 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IVE traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $185.13. 278,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.44 and a 200-day moving average of $182.09. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $191.93.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

