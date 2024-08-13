Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 7,112 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 95.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Newmont by 36.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,563,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,445,000 after acquiring an additional 414,386 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Newmont by 41.0% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in Newmont by 8.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 219,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 16,934 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.79. 5,870,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,082,610. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $50.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

