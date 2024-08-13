Short Interest in WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Expands By 979.4%

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, an increase of 979.4% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 755,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WonderFi Technologies Price Performance
Shares of WonderFi Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. 78,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,870. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. WonderFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26.
WonderFi Technologies Company Profile
