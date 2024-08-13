Short Interest in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Increases By 128.9%

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, a growth of 128.9% from the July 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vox Royalty by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vox Royalty by 53.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,319 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty during the first quarter worth about $3,450,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty during the second quarter worth about $34,372,000. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vox Royalty Price Performance
Shares of VOXR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.69. 358,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,620. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $135.15 million, a P/E ratio of 271.27 and a beta of 1.01. Vox Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.04.
Vox Royalty Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Vox Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.50%.
Vox Royalty Company Profile
Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vox Royalty
- What is a Dividend King?
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.