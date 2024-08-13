Short Interest in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Drops By 42.0%

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the July 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USTB. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Legacy CG LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 296,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 593,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,450,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.39. 27,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,588. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $49.78. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2052 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

