Short Interest in Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICP) Drops By 66.7%

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Vicapsys Life Sciences Price Performance
OTCMKTS VICP remained flat at $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. Vicapsys Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $14.00.
About Vicapsys Life Sciences
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vicapsys Life Sciences
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Vicapsys Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicapsys Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.