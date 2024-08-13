Short Interest in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Expands By 284.6%

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 284.6% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

UTStarcom Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of UTStarcom stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. 514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. UTStarcom has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UTStarcom in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

