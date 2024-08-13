Short Interest in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Grows By 200.0%

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFIV traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $49.31. 4,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,743. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $49.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average is $48.25.

Get US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1684 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.