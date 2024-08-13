Short Interest in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Drops By 39.6%

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the July 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of S&W Seed stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. 27,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.00.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 36.60% and a negative return on equity of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

