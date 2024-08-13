Short Interest in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Drops By 41.1%

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the July 15th total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. 20,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,631. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

