Short Interest in Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Increases By 294.1%

Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, an increase of 294.1% from the July 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Petershill Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PHLLF stock remained flat at $2.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. Petershill Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.

About Petershill Partners

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

