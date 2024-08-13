Short Interest in Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Increases By 294.1%

Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, an increase of 294.1% from the July 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Petershill Partners Stock Performance
Shares of PHLLF stock remained flat at $2.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. Petershill Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.
About Petershill Partners
