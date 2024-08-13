Short Interest in Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Drops By 98.2%

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the July 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTLC traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. 2,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,682. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-ß2, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

