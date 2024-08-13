Short Interest in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW) Expands By 320.0%

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 320.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Katapult Price Performance
Shares of KPLTW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 4,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,457. Katapult has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
Katapult Company Profile
