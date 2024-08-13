Short Interest in Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Increases By 200.0%

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ipsen Stock Performance

Shares of IPSEY stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $28.47. 394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99. Ipsen has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. Its product pipeline comprises Cabometyx + Atezolizumab, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of second line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; lenalidomide and rituximab, and Taverik, which is in phase III for the treatment of second line follicular lymphoma; Bylvay, which is in phase III for the treatment of biliary atresia; Dysport, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic and episodic migraine; Fidrisertib, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; Elafibranor, which is in phase II for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis, as well as IPN60250; IPN10200, which is in phase II for the treatment of longer-acting neurotoxin aesthetics and therapeutics; IPN60210, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and IPN60260 for the treatment of Viral cholestatic disease and is in phase I clinical trial.

