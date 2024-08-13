Short Interest in Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Grows By 200.0%

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of HMNTY stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.93. 285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251. Hemnet Group AB has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35.

About Hemnet Group AB (publ)

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a residential property platform in Sweden. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

