Short Interest in GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Rises By 300.0%

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

GAIL (India) Price Performance

Shares of GAILF stock remained flat at $16.25 on Tuesday. GAIL has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08.

GAIL (India) Company Profile

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors.

