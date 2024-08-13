Short Interest in GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Rises By 300.0%

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
GAIL (India) Price Performance
Shares of GAILF stock remained flat at $16.25 on Tuesday. GAIL has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08.
GAIL (India) Company Profile
