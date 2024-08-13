Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Increases By 519.1%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 519.1% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FYX traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.90. 6,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,195. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average is $91.32. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $74.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Get First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 288,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 64,326 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 240,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 200,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,694,000 after purchasing an additional 95,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.