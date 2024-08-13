Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Rises By 739.1%

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2024

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHIGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 739.1% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.13. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $49.47.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 240,894 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,659,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,072,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 585.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 124,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 881.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 96,407 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.