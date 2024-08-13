Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Rises By 739.1%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 739.1% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.13. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $49.47.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
