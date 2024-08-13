Short Interest in Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Declines By 91.7%

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

EOPSF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. Electro Optic Systems has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.35.

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, electro-optic fire control systems, and microwave satellite dishes and receivers. The company operates in Defence Systems and Space Systems segments.

