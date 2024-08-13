Short Interest in Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Decreases By 96.8%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the July 15th total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.0 days.
Drax Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DRXGF remained flat at $8.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. Drax Group has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $8.63.
About Drax Group
