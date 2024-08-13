Short Interest in dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Declines By 95.5%

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

dormakaba Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DRRKF remained flat at $578.42 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.28. dormakaba has a fifty-two week low of $491.00 and a fifty-two week high of $578.42.

dormakaba Company Profile

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates. The company also provides electronic access and data that include access readers, terminals, electronic fittings, and locking cylinders; mechanical cylinder lock and master key systems; lodging systems comprising electronic door locks, and perimeter and facility readers, as well as mobile access solutions; safe locks; movable walls; and key blanks and key cutting machines under the Silca, Ilco, and Advanced Diagnostics brand names.

