Short Interest in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Drops By 37.7%

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 580,100 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the July 15th total of 930,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQE traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $86.18. 80,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,750. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $70.18 and a 52 week high of $92.06. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.50.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.1796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 800,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,052,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 362,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22,917 shares during the period. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 142,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.