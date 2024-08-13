Short Interest in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Drops By 37.7%

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 580,100 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the July 15th total of 930,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance
NASDAQ:QQQE traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $86.18. 80,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,750. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $70.18 and a 52 week high of $92.06. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.50.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.1796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
