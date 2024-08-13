Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Decreases By 87.1%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the July 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

DBOEY traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.17. 58,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $21.10.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

