Short Interest in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW) Drops By 47.5%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance
Shares of CRESW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 40,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,612. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile
