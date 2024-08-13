Short Interest in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW) Drops By 47.5%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

Shares of CRESW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 40,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,612. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

