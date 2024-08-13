Short Interest in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Decreases By 87.9%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $16.60 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
