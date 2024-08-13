Short Interest in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Decreases By 87.9%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $16.60 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

