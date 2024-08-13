Short Interest in Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Expands By 441.7%

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 441.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cielo Stock Performance
Shares of CIOXY stock remained flat at $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,968. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cielo has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.07.
About Cielo
