Short Interest in Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Expands By 441.7%

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 441.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cielo Stock Performance

Shares of CIOXY stock remained flat at $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,968. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cielo has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.07.

Get Cielo alerts:

About Cielo

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil and the United States. The company provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.