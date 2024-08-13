Short Interest in Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Increases By 86.6%

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the July 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Chanson International Trading Down 2.7 %
Chanson International stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. Chanson International has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $18.65.
Chanson International Company Profile
