Short Interest in CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Decreases By 96.3%

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CZAVF stock remained flat at $36.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79. CEZ, a. s. has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.

CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.

