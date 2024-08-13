Short Interest in CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Decreases By 96.3%

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
CEZ, a. s. Price Performance
CZAVF stock remained flat at $36.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79. CEZ, a. s. has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.
CEZ, a. s. Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CEZ, a. s.
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for CEZ a. s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEZ a. s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.