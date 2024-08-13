Short Interest in Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Declines By 87.1%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Butler National Stock Performance

BUKS remained flat at $0.93 during midday trading on Monday. 2,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,850. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. Butler National has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services.

