Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SGIOY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 76,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,775. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $13.67.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $625.99 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

