Shawn R. Phillips Sells 5,000 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $148,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,623.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.34. The company had a trading volume of 154,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,851. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $460.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSV shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 550.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 5,001.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

