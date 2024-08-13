Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,789 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,710,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $96.57. The stock had a trading volume of 209,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

View Our Latest Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.