Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,289 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $110.30. 632,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,765. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.4879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.