Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,293 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,246,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,508,934. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $163.03 billion, a PE ratio of -480.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

