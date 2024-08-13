Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 19,303 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,303 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,362 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,055,000. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,820,000. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,963,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,663,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,097,000 after buying an additional 1,387,635 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.15. 724,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,255. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

