Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586,612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,910,000 after purchasing an additional 82,360 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,568,000 after purchasing an additional 483,422 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,342,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,148,000 after buying an additional 34,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,601,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.88. 10,437,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,991,877. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

