Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.36. The stock had a trading volume of 315,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,723. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $85.86. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.