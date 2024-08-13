Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CDW by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after acquiring an additional 781,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,196,721,000 after purchasing an additional 714,393 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 881,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,491,000 after buying an additional 611,054 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CDW by 627.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,252,000 after acquiring an additional 539,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $111,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.52. 62,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,498. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.66. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.63.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

