Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,147 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.81. 328,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,950. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.34. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $131.59 and a one year high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ZS shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

