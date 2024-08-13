Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 92,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1,614.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,220,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

UFP Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ UFPT traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,226. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.85. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.29 and a 1-year high of $335.61.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

In other news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total value of $510,353.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,596 shares in the company, valued at $18,394,434.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total value of $3,458,718.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $510,353.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,951 shares of company stock worth $7,349,050. 6.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

See Also

