Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 76.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,116 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $827,370,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,517,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,163 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,331,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,198,000 after buying an additional 1,097,179 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.84. 1,663,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,503,549. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

